Trump lashes out at Iranian leader in all capitalised Twitter post - 'NEVER EVER, THREATEN THE US'

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

Source: Associated Press

Trump tweeted today about the dangers to Iran of making hostile threats after Rouhani said: "American must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars."

Trump responded with a tweet that warned: "NEVER EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKE OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE."