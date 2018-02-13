 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Trump Jr. says it's 'nonsense' that his family is profiting from US presidency

share

Source:

Associated Press

Donald Trump Jr. said that any talk that his family was profiting from his father's presidency was "nonsense" as he embarked on a highly publicized visit to India to promote real estate deals that bear his family's name.

FILE - In a Jan. 17, 2007 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., left, and his wife Vanessa arrive for the Trump Vodka launch party by Drinks America hosted by Donald J. Trump at Les Deux in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Donald Trump Jr.'s wife was taken to a New York City hospital as a precaution Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, after she opened an envelope addressed to her husband that contained an unidentified white powder, police said. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)

Donald Trump Jr., left, and his wife Vanessa.

Source: Associated Press

The eldest son of President Donald Trump is in India to meet the promoters and buyers of Trump brand luxury homes in the country, raising ethical concerns about using the name of the American president to promote business ventures internationally.

But Trump Jr. told an Indian television channel CNBC-TV18 that his family was instead missing out on business opportunities because his father had pledged to conduct no new foreign business while he was in office.

Trump Jr, who along with his brother Eric now runs Trump Organization, said that when critics talked about them "profiteering from the presidency and all this nonsense" they forget about "the opportunity cost of the deals that we were not able to do."

"It's sort of a shame. Because we put on all these impositions on ourselves and essentially got no credit for actually doing that...for doing the right thing," he added.

For at least a week before Trump Jr. arrived in India today, several major Indian newspapers carried glossy, front-page advertisements with the statement, "Trump has arrived. Have you?"

The ads promised that buyers who order apartments in a new Trump-brand luxury real estate development in a suburb of the Indian capital by Thursday will get "a conversation and dinner" with Trump Jr. a day later.

He is expected to visit and promote business in all the Trump-brand projects across four Indian cities. Media access to his events in the country has been limited and only news organizations chosen by his team have had access to him.

The Trump Organization has licensing agreements with all its Indian business partners. They build the properties and acquire the Trump name in exchange for a fee.

With five projects in India, the country is the brand's largest market outside the United States.

A luxury complex is already open in the central city of Pune, with other developments in varying stages of construction in the coastal cities of Mumbai and Kolkata, and two in Gurgaon.

All the projects were signed before President Trump took office, but promoting even existing business has raised ethics concerns.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Kane Williamson leaves the field for rain.

Rain spares Black Caps from further embarrassment after capitulation in T20 tri-series final against Australia

01:10
2
Question time became heated in Parliament this afternoon.

Paula Bennett in feisty exchange with PM over Kelvin Davis’ charter schools ‘conflict of interest’, before Winston leaps to her defence

00:15
3
Jong Kwang-bom could've lost more than his balance if this unsportsmanlike move went wrong.

Watch: North Korean skater takes heavy fall – then appears to grab rival's foot to take him down as well

00:36
4
Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.

Raw: Watch as raging torrents of water rush over sodden Golden Bay paddocks during Cyclone Gita

00:41
5
Car and properties were damaged in the flooding, with locals left with nothing to do but move their possessions to higher ground.

Effects of ex-Cyclone Gita still being felt with thunderstorms and high winds forecast for central New Zealand

Kane Williamson leaves the field for rain.

Rain spares Black Caps from further embarrassment after capitulation in T20 tri-series final against Australia

The visitors claimed the tri-series crown at Eden Park, after rain handed them a 19-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

01:59

Whakanuia! Te Karere marks 35 years of broadcasting in Te Reo Maori

Derek Fox read the first official Te Karere news bulletin in 1983, – all four minutes of it!

00:51
Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

Watch: Confronting new helicopter footage shows mammoth task ahead to clear Takaka Hill slips

Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

00:36
Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.

Raw: Watch as raging torrents of water rush over sodden Golden Bay paddocks during Cyclone Gita

Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on a farm in Bainham.

01:31
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Weather easing as ex-Tropical Cyclone Gita moves away from country, some rain for east of South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 