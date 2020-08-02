Trump insisting on classrooms reopening but his son's private school remains closed

President Donald Trump insists that schools reopen so students can go back to their classrooms, but the Maryland private school where his son Barron is enrolled is among those under county orders to stay closed.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Barron Trump, walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House. Source: Associated Press

Montgomery County Health Officer Dr Travis Gayles said his order to stay closed for in-person instruction through till October and to conduct online classes only will be reevaluated before to determine whether it should be extended, terminated or amended.

Gayles noted increases in transmission rates for Covid-19 in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Virginia, particularly in younger age groups.

Barron, 14, is due to enter ninth grade at St Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, which is located in Montgomery County.

St Andrews has been preparing for two different options: distance learning or a hybrid model with students learning both on an off campus.

The school had planned to make a final decision the week of August 10 and notify families, according to a note on the school website.

Trump argues that children are being harmed by being away from the classroom. Federal medical experts have said decisions about reopening schools should be made locally.

Maryland Govenor Larry Hogan criticized the Montgomery County order, saying those decisions should be made by schools and parents, not politicians.