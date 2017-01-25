 

Trump ignores all the protests and gives green light to Dakota Access and Keystone oil pipelines

Associated Press

President Trump has signed an executive order to advance the construction of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines.

The proposed Dakota Access pipeline has been hotly fought by environmental groups, who fear it will harm the fragile Pinelands and set a bad precedent for future development there.

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, travelers arrive at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline as they walk into a tent next to an upside-down american flag in Cannon Ball, N.D. Some Native Americans worry the transition to a Donald Trump administration signals an end to eight years of sweeping Indian Country policy reforms. But Trump's Native American supporters said they're hopeful he will cut through some of the government red tape that they believe has stifled economic progress on reservations. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Travellers arrive at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline, on December 2, 2016.

They said it will cause a loss of some habitat and increase runoff and erosion in an area home to an aquifer estimated to hold 17 trillion gallons of some of the nation's purest water.

The hotly contested Dakota Access pipeline now has the go ahead from the Trump administration.
The 1900km pipeline will carry oil through South Dakota and Iowa to an existing pipeline in Illinois.

The proposed route skirts the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's reservation and crosses under Lake Oahe, a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota that serves as the tribe's drinking water source.

Dakota Access Pipeline protests continue as authorities violently fight back at the reservation.
Last August opponents established a camp at the confluence of the Cannonball and Missouri rivers in southern North Dakota for peaceful protest. Camps in the area would later swell to thousands of people.

Environmental concerns

Environmental groups say the pipeline will cause a loss of some habitat and increase runoff and erosion in an area home to an aquifer estimated to hold 17 trillion gallons of some of the nation's purest water.

Four former state governors — two Republicans and two Democrats — also oppose the pipeline, citing their desire to protect a vulnerable natural resource.

Protesters say building activity could destroy a 13th century site at the adjoining Otuataua stonefields.
South Jersey Gas maintains that in addition to providing a cleaner fuel source to the power plant, the new pipeline would provide a second transmission vehicle for natural gas to thousands of customers in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

There is only one pipeline right now that takes gas to nearly 29,000 homes and businesses, which could be left out in the cold without a second means of getting gas to their homes if the existing pipeline fails.

Marcus Lloyd joined others in Dakota protesting against an underground pipeline.
Kevin Poloff, an operations technician at the power plant, said the pipeline has been the victim of a disinformation campaign by opponents.

"I live a mile and a half from where this pipeline is going to begin, and I drive along Route 49 every day," he said.

"The shoulder of the road, where it's going to go, is mowed and manicured by the state. Once this goes in, it will not be noticed. It will look exactly the same as it does now."

The Keystone XL pipeline runs from Hardisty Alberta in Canada, into the US through Montana and finishes at Steele City, Nebraska.

