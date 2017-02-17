Trump holding impromptu press conference

President Donald Trump is holding an impromptu press conference where he is expected to face questions about Russia, his national security adviser's ouster, intelligence leaks and other issues.

Mr Trump announced the hastily arranged appearance at a breakfast meeting with some of his staunchest House supporters, one day after he held a joint news conference with Israel's leader.

It also comes a day after fast-food executive Andrew Puzder, Mr Trump's original choice for labor secretary, withdrew from consideration after losing support among Republican senators whose votes were critical to his winning confirmation.

Mr Trump planned to announce that R. Alexander Acosta, the dean of the Florida International University law school and a former member of the National Labor Relations Board, would be his nominee for Labor secretary.

