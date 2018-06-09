Trump hits out at allies - but stays friendly with France - as he insists Russia should be readmitted to the G7

Bruising for a fight, President Donald Trump barreled into the Group of Seven summit Friday, confronting longtime US allies over a burgeoning trade dispute and insisting Russia should be brought back into the fold.

Trump joined the leaders of major industrialized nations in an idyllic Canadian resort town after days of escalating conflict over new US tariffs he slapped on imports of steel and aluminum. Facing pointed criticism from increasingly disillusioned allies, he punched back, uncowed by the growing global outcry.

"Look, all of these countries have been taking advantage of the United States on trade," Trump told reporters as he left the White House, repeating his longstanding complaints about trade deficits and tariffs. He declared: "We have to straighten it out."

However, Trump did seek to lower the temperature after his arrival. He bantered easily with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, joking that the neighboring leader had "agreed to cut all tariffs and all trade barriers." And he emphasized a "good relationship" with French President Emmanuel Macron, saying they sometimes have a "little test" on trade, but predicting a positive outcome.

Still, the fundamental differences remained clear. Trump again railed against trade deficits with other countries and repeated that he may pursue separate negotiations with Canada and Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Asked if Trudeau was upset he'd be leaving Canada early, Trump joked, "He's happy."

G-7 summit 2018. Source: Associated Press

Macron said there had been "open and direct" discussions, adding that he thought there was a way to get a "win-win" outcome on trade, though details remained unclear.

Before arriving at the meeting of the group, which some suggest Trump is pushing from the Group of Seven into "G-6 plus one," he further stirred the pot by asking why Russia was excluded.

"They should let Russia come back in because we should have Russia at the negotiating table," he said.

Russia was ousted from the elite group in 2014 as punishment for President Vladimir Putin's annexation of Crimea and support for pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine. In the US, special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia in a bid to sway the 2016 presidential election in his favor.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said the Russia issue "hasn't been raised around the G-7 table," though she said there have been "some direct conversations in bilateral meetings." She added "there are no grounds whatsoever for bringing Russia with its current behavior back into the G-7."

Despite the tension, the president was greeted cordially by Trudeau as he arrived at the annual gathering, held this year at a picturesque Quebec resort. Other members of the Group of Seven are France, Italy, Japan, Germany and Britain. The European Union also attends.



To Trump's suggestion that Russia be welcomed back to the group, allies had mixed responses.

In Paris, Macron's office said it wouldn't make sense and pointed out that the latest country to impose economic sanctions on Russia was the US Italy's new premier, Giuseppe Conte, tweeted that he agreed with Trump, saying: "Russia should go back into the G-8. In the interest of all."

Tusk was not convinced.

"Let's leave seven as it is," Tusk said. "It's a lucky number."