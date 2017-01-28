 

Trump hails relationship with UK 'special' after awkward interaction with Theresa May

US President Donald Trump hailed his country's "special relationship" with the UK after holding an Oval Office meeting this morning with British Prime Minister Theresa May, a friendly ally who hopes to nudge the populist president toward the political mainstream.

From moving lamps to small talk about Winston Churchill, Trump conducts his first meeting with a foreign leader in true Trump style.
Mr Trump's first meeting with a world leader since taking office came a day after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto called off his own trip to Washington next week amid wrangling over who will pay for Mr Trump's planned wall along the US-Mexico border.

Ms May's meeting with the president is being hailed by the British government as a sign that the trans-Atlantic "special relationship" is valued by the new US administration.

She's the first foreign leader to visit Mr Trump since he took the oath of office last week.

During the press conference Ms May said President Trump has reaffirmed both countries' "unshakeable commitment" to the NATO military alliance.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says President Donald Trump has reaffirmed both countries' "unshakeable commitment" to the NATO military alliance.
Mr Trump had rattled European allies by suggesting NATO is "obsolete" and that the United States might not come to the aid of countries that don't meet targets for their own defense spending.

Ms May's comments after their meeting today are meant to put that concern to rest.

She says the two also agreed it is important for member countries to "invest properly to face our shared challenges together."

Ms May also says she extended an invitation to visit England on behalf of the queen and that Mr Trump has accepted.

