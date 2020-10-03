TODAY |

Trump given supplemental oxygen before being hospitalised with Covid-19 - source

Source:  Associated Press

A person familiar with President Donald Trump’s medical condition says the president had been administered supplemental oxygen at the White House yesterday before he was hospitalised.

Source: 1 NEWS

The person was not authorised to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The revelation follows a press conference by Trump’s doctors where they refused to confirm the president had been on oxygen following his Covid-19 diagnosis on Friday.

The doctors would only say that Trump was not on oxygen at the hospital.

Doctors said Trump was doing well and his symptoms were subsiding.

White House doctors said Trump began exhibiting “clinical indications” of Covid-19 early Friday, earlier than previously known.

However, the person said the president’s condition had been “very concerning”, but Trump has been improving since going to the hospital.

First lady Melania Trump also has tested positive for Covid-19 and is recovering at home.


