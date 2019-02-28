TODAY |

Trump fronts media over breakdown of talks with Kim Jong Un - 'sometimes you have to walk'

Associated Press
President Donald Trump is explaining the abrupt and early end to his Vietnamese summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un by telling reporters: "Sometimes you have to walk."

Trump said today that North Korea wanted him to lift US sanctions on the country in exchange for denuclearisation, but he wasn't willing to do that.

Still, he says Kim assured him he'll continue to hold off on nuclear and missile tests.

Trump says he has not committed to a third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after their second summit ended early without a deal.

He said, "we'll see if it happens," but that he has "not committed."

As for any further meetings, Trump says, "It might be soon. It might not be for a long time."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the news conference in Hanoi that he wishes the two sides could have gotten further.

He says they asked Kim to do more and "he was unprepared to do that."

The US President said, "sometimes you just have to walk".
