Trump family golf course destroys legally protected land

Associated Press
US President Donald Trump's family business partially destroyed legally protected sand dunes in Scotland when it built a golf course north of Aberdeen, according to government reports released in response to a freedom of information request.

Scottish Natural Heritage, which monitors the country's sensitive and scientifically important sites, said that construction of Trump International Golf Links Scotland "led to the direct loss" of up to 68 hectares (168 acres) of the 205-hectare Foveran Links site.

The damaged and destroyed drifts, one of the best examples of moving sand dunes in Britain, developed over 4000 years, according to the agency.

"The construction has removed the vast majority of the geomorphological interest within the vicinity of the golf course," Scottish Natural Heritage said in the documents.

The documents were released following a public records request made by Bob Ward, policy director of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics. Britain's Observer newspaper first reported the studies.

Trump International Executive Vice President Sarah Malone said the company owned less than five per cent of the site of special scientific interest, or SSSI, most of which remains untouched.

"As for the small portion that we do own, no other SSSI site in the land has seen more environmental care or investment," Malone said in a statement. "The site was ignored until Trump took ownership, and is now celebrated and enjoyed by many."

As for the land developed for the golf course, "it has changed in parts because we have sown grass, but our environmental consultants and (Scottish Natural Heritage) can confirm that many of the special attributes of the land remains and the wildlife is flourishing."

The golf course was completed in 2012 and is part of what the Trump Organisation envisions as a larger project that could include two golf courses, a 450-room hotel and as many as 1500 homes.

Scottish authorities approved the outlines of the project in 2008, though each phase will require additional review. The company last week unveiled plans to invest 150 million pounds ($196 million) in the second phase of development.

During the original approval process, Trump promised to minimize any environmental damage, saying he was "fully committed to mitigating the effects of the course on the environment."

Ward said the Scottish government should consider Trump's failure to live up to the commitment when it reviews future building plans for the site.

"I think the problem here is the disregard they've shown and the way in which they made promises which he has not kept," Ward said.

"I think personally that the Scottish government here has not been as strong as it should have been in holding Mr. Trump to account, and I hope that they will now see the need to do that."

Critics in Scotland previously accused the Trump Organization of failing to deliver the jobs and investment it promised when the project first came up for review.

The Trump Organization says it has already invested 100 million pounds ($131 million) in what is expected to be a "multi-phased development" costing 750 million pounds ($983 million.)

The proposed second phase will support nearly 2,000 jobs during construction and some 300 permanent jobs after it is completed, the company said last week.

Foveran Links is one of the "least disturbed and most dynamic" dune systems in Britain, which makes it important for studying the natural features of the coastline, according to Scottish Natural Heritage.

"Essentially, what has happened now is that future generations of geologists and geographers won't be able to go and visit the site,"

Ward said. "I find that inexplicable."

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani (left) has joined President Donald Trump's legal team. Source: Associated Press
Associated Press
Over 10,000 people gathered in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar today to watch the 452nd annual diving competition, with participants jumping from the historic Old Bridge into the Neretva River.

The competitors leapt from the 27 metre-high bridge into the cold, fast-flowing river below to the excited cheers of spectators.

Lorens Listo won the competition for the 12th time, after receiving ten "tens," or 100 points after two series of jumps.

The competition has been drawing huge crowds of people, eager to witness the daring skill perfected by generations of townsfolk.

This year, there were 18 jumps in the competition, and 22 eagle dives.

Traditionally, the event will be closed by a torch-lighting ceremony.

Diving from the Old Bridge, which was originally built by the Ottomans in 1566, has been a rite of passage for generations.

The bridge is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the country's most famous landmarks.

It was destroyed during Bosnia's 1992-95 war, but was painstakingly rebuilt after the conflict.

Over 10,000 spectators gathered to watch the men leap from the historic Mostar bridge into the Neretva River. Source: Associated Press
1 NEWS
The Queen's granddaughter has spoken about suffering two miscarriages before having her second child.

Zara Tindall had announced in 2016 that a pregnancy had ended in a miscarriage.

The accomplished equestrian and Olympian has since revealed she later suffered another miscarriage before becoming pregnant with her daughter Lena, who was born in June.

"You don't talk about it because it's too raw," she told the Sunday Times.

"But as with everything, time's a great healer."

Because of how late the first miscarriage was, she had to go through with the birth.

The couple's second loss came earlier in the pregnancy.

"In our case, it was something that was really rare; it was nature saying, 'This one's not right.'." 

The 37-year-old has another daughter, Mia, who was born in 2014.

She now has a daughter, Lena, with husband Mike. Source: Breakfast
