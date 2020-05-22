TODAY |

Trump falsely claims US doctors inflate Covid-19 deaths to get more funding

Source:  Associated Press

The actual crisis of the coronavirus pandemic and a manufactured crisis over voting fraud featured heavily in President Donald Trump’s misstatements during the 2020 campaign’s final week.

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House. Source: Associated Press

Democrat Joe Biden went astray on trade as he assailed the president’s record on China.

Straining to make the pandemic look less dire than it is, Trump baselessly alleged that the death count is inflated by instances of doctors falsifying the cause of death. He produced no evidence of that, and there is strong contrary evidence that the death toll attributed to Covid-19 actually understates how many Americans are dying from it.

A sampling of political rhetoric from the week:

TRUMP: “You know, our doctors get more money if somebody dies from Covid. You know that right? I mean, our doctors are very smart people. So what they do is they say, ‘I’m sorry, but, you know, everybody dies of Covid.’” — he said at a rally yesterday in Waterford Township, Michigan.

THE FACTS: No, the virus death count has not been overstated because of doctors lying to get more money. No evidence has emerged of such systemic fraud.

Almost 230,000 deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed as of today. The true number is almost certainly higher by a considerable margin.

As of October 3, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention counted 299,000 more US deaths than would be expected in a normal year. Some of those deaths are sure to have been from Covid-19 — how many cannot be known.

It's true that hospitals may get higher reimbursement from the government to treat Covid-19 patients. Hospitals were given a 20 per cent add-on for Medicare patients who test positive for the virus to cover the additional costs of treating the disease, such as buying supplies. The higher reimbursements are based on a Covid-19 diagnosis, not on the cause of death as Trump stated.

The Healthcare Financial Management Association, which works with hospitals on billing matters, says providers must support Covid-19 billing with test results or a physician's statement. The organisation says hospitals expect to be audited for this billing and know that Medicare cheaters may have to pay back three times what they overcharged or even lose access to Medicaid patients.

Susan R. Bailey, president of the American Medical Association, said Trump's allegation of Covid-19 overcounting, which he has made several times, “is a malicious, outrageous, and completely misguided charge.”

