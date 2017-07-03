Trump faces first meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin, could catch up with Britain's Theresa May

Trump is facing his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin along the sidelines of an international summit in Germany.

It will be Trump's first visit to Europe since he created anxiety by declining to explicitly endorse NATO's common defense treaty and scolded world leaders for not spending more on their military operations.

This time, Trump will be traveling to Poland for a speech and then to Germany for the annual Group of 20 summit.

The president's visit to Poland will be watched for signs that the US may act as a check against Russian aggression.