Trump eyes White House staff overhaul amid burgeoning crisis over alleged Russia links

Associated Press

President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategists, frustrated by what he views as his team's inability to contain the burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump's son-in-law’s relationship with Russia is being called in to question.
Source: US ABC

Expanding teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands are being recruited to deal with the drumbeat of new revelations about Moscow's interference and possible improper dealings with the Trump campaign and associates. 

The disclosures dogged the president during his first trip abroad since taking office and threaten to overwhelm and stall the agenda for his young administration.

As he mulls outside reinforcements to his operation, Trump returned from his nine-day journey to a White House seemingly in crisis mode, with a barrage of reports hitting close to the Oval Office and involving Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and influential adviser.

A rally planned on Friday in Iowa was postponed due to "an unforeseen change" in Trump's schedule.

After maintaining a limited social media presence throughout his trip, Trump today unleashed a furious flurry of tweets, lashing out at what he called the "fake news" media. 

He focused heavily on leaks - both those coming out of the White House and an intelligence leak blamed on Americans about this week's deadly bombing at a concert in England.

On the bombing investigation Trump said: "British Prime Minister May was very angry that the info the U.K. gave to U.S. about Manchester was leaked. Gave me full details!"

Trump also said that "many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies." He added that it is "very possible that those sources don't exist but are made up by fake news writers".

North America

00:30
Jared Kushner reportedly met with the Russian ambassador last year to discuss setting up a communications channel with the Kremlin.

Trump's son-in-law ready to talk with investigators about Russian contacts
01:36
As the BBC's James Lansdale reports, that's left other leaders frustrated.

Donald Trump odd one out as G7 leaders make moves on climate change
00:57
The US President told US troops in Sicily that his wife is a brilliant emissary for the country.

Watch: 'Magnificent and wonderful person' - Trump ends overseas tour with gushing praise of wife Melania

