Trump eyes White House staff overhaul amid burgeoning crisis over alleged Russia links

President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategists, frustrated by what he views as his team's inability to contain the burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Expanding teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands are being recruited to deal with the drumbeat of new revelations about Moscow's interference and possible improper dealings with the Trump campaign and associates.

The disclosures dogged the president during his first trip abroad since taking office and threaten to overwhelm and stall the agenda for his young administration.

As he mulls outside reinforcements to his operation, Trump returned from his nine-day journey to a White House seemingly in crisis mode, with a barrage of reports hitting close to the Oval Office and involving Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and influential adviser.

A rally planned on Friday in Iowa was postponed due to "an unforeseen change" in Trump's schedule.

After maintaining a limited social media presence throughout his trip, Trump today unleashed a furious flurry of tweets, lashing out at what he called the "fake news" media.

He focused heavily on leaks - both those coming out of the White House and an intelligence leak blamed on Americans about this week's deadly bombing at a concert in England.

On the bombing investigation Trump said: "British Prime Minister May was very angry that the info the U.K. gave to U.S. about Manchester was leaked. Gave me full details!"