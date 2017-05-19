Trump expected to pull the US out of Paris climate agreement

President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from a landmark global climate agreement, a White House official said yesterday, though Trump and aides were looking for "caveats in the language" related to the exit and had not made a final decision.

President Donald Trump. Source: 1 NEWS

Leaving the deal would fulfill a central campaign pledge, but would anger international allies who spent years in difficult negotiations that produced an accord to reduce carbon emissions.

Trump faced considerable pressure to hold to the deal during visits with European leaders and Pope Francis on his recent trip abroad.

The official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss the decision before the official announcement, said the president and his aides were finalising the details of a pullout.

Trump himself tweeted that "I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days."

While Trump currently favours an exit, he has been known to change his thinking on major decisions and tends to seek counsel from a range of inside and outside advisers, many with differing agendas, until the last minute.

Trump's top aides have been divided on the accord.

He was to meet later Wednesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has favoured remaining in the agreement. Chief strategist Steve Bannon supports an exit, as does Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt.

Senior adviser Jared Kushner generally thinks the deal is bad but would like to find a way to see if US emissions targets can be changed.

Trump's influential daughter Ivanka Trump's preference is to stay, but she made it a priority to establish a review process so her father heard from all sides, said a senior administration official who was not authorised to discuss her thinking and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Nearly 200 nations, including the United States under President Barack Obama's administration, agreed in 2015 to voluntarily reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change.

Withdrawing would leave the United States aligned only with Russia among the world's industrialised economies.

A senior European Union official said the EU and China would reaffirm their commitment to the pact regardless of what Trump did, and would spell out, during talks Friday in Brussels, how they would meet their obligations.

News of Trump's expected decision drew swift reaction from the United Nations.