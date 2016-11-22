Trump expected to halt refugee flow into United States

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive action Friday temporarily halting the flow of refugees into the U.S. and stopping all entries from some majority-Muslim nations.

Donald Trump on Air Force One Source: Associated Press

Spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump will sign the order during a visit to the Pentagon.

A draft order obtained by The Associated Press also shows Trump may indefinitely ban all refugees from Syria.

Spicer says Trump will also sign orders focused on military readiness and the national security council, though he did give details about those orders.

While at the Pentagon, Trump will meet with the joint chiefs of staff and attend a ceremonial swearing-in for Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Besides his call Saturday with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, the White House says President Donald Trump has calls scheduled with the leaders of France and Germany.

With all the foreign contacts, White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted Friday that Trump is getting the most out of the his first week in office.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is the first foreign leader to meet with Trump since he took office.