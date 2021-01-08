Trump ends Twitter ban by posting video condemning 'heinous' Capitol Hill attack

President Donald Trump has ended his Twitter ban by posting a video addressing what he called a “heinous attack" on Capitol Hill in Washington yesterday.

Trump also conceded to President-elect Joe Biden while condemning the violent supporters who stormed the nation’s Capitol yesterday.

In a new video message, Trump says that now that Congress has certified the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”

He is also speaking out against the violence, calling it a “heinous attack” that left him “outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem.”