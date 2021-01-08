TODAY |

Trump ends Twitter ban by posting video condemning 'heinous' Capitol Hill attack

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump has ended his Twitter ban by posting a video addressing what he called a “heinous attack" on Capitol Hill in Washington yesterday.



President Trump ended his Twitter ban by posting a video addressing what he called the “heinous attack” in Washington. Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump

Trump also conceded to President-elect Joe Biden while condemning the violent supporters who stormed the nation’s Capitol yesterday.

In a new video message, Trump says that now that Congress has certified the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”

He is also speaking out against the violence, calling it a “heinous attack” that left him “outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem.”

Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence. But he is telling his supporters that, while he knows they are “disappointed,” he wants them to know “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

