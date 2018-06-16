 

Trump to end process of separating children from families illegally crossing US-Mexico border

Source:

Associated Press

US President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later today that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

The president took 20 minutes of questions from a boisterous group of reporters.

Source: Associated Press

"We want to keep families together. It's very important," Trump told reporters during a White House meeting with members of Congress.

"I'll be signing something in a little while that's going to do that."

The effort would mark a dramatic departure for an administration that has been insisting, wrongly, that it has no choice but to separate families apprehended at the border because of the law and a court decision.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, the president and other officials have repeatedly said the only way to end the practice is for Congress to pass new legislation, though both Democrats and some Republicans have said the president could reverse it with a simple phone call.

The news in recent days has been dominated by searing images of children held in cages at border facilities, as well as audio recordings of young children crying for their parents - images that have sparked fury, question of morality and concern from moderate Republicans about how it will impact their races in November's midterm elections.

Trump pointed to those images in his meeting, saying they'd "affect everybody" but that he was torn.

"We want the heart," he said, "but we also want strong borders and we want no crime."

