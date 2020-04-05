Trump employs military measures as US continues to struggle against Covid-19

As the US recorded a coronavirus death toll in the thousands for the second day in a row, President Donald Trump is enacting wartime measures, warning Americans to prepare for a tough week ahead.

The latest death toll prompting President Trump into military deployment, sending in thousands of troops to the Covid-19 front lines.

"This will be probably the toughest week between this week and next week," the President said.

"And there'll be a lot of death. They're going into war, they're going into a battle that they've never really trained for."

The heart of America's outbreak, New York, continuing to see their number of deaths rise, now topping that of Europe's epicentre Italy. More than 3,500 deaths equating to one every two-and-a-half minutes.

The fight for protective equipment also causing tensions, France labelling the current crisis "a war for facemasks".

German officials also accusing President Trump of modern piracy, a claim he disputes despite threats towards manufacturer 3M to supply to America first.

"We're very disappointed in 3M.

"Now there's been no act of piracy. It's the opposite. 3M has not treated our country well and if they do great and if they don't, they're going to have a hell of a price to pay."