 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Trump eases Qatar critique, offers to mediate Gulf spat

share

Source:

1 NEWS

US President Donald Trump offered today to personally broker a resolution to the Persian Gulf's escalating diplomatic crisis, as both he and Qatar looked past his pointed suggestion only a day earlier that the tiny gas-rich nation enables terrorism.

FILE -- In this May 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, holds a bilateral meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Trump sided with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries Tuesday in a deepening diplomatic crisis with Qatar, appearing to endorse the accusation that the oil-rich Persian Gulf nation is funding terrorist groups. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Donald Trump, right, holds a bilateral meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Source: Associated Press

In a phone call with Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Trump said he wanted to help Qatar and its Arab neighbours resolve the row that has upended any sense of Gulf unity, suggesting a possible White House summit among leaders.

Though Trump again said countries must eliminate funding streams for terror groups, the White House said he focused on the need for the region's various US allies to stick together.

Blockaded by its neighbours by land and sea, Qatar is eager for Trump's help. Qatar's US ambassador, Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani, told The Associated Press his country is counting on Washington to persuade Saudi Arabia and others to back down.

"We have great confidence in the president's ability to calm this crisis and to resolve it," Al Thani said in an interview.

Trump's bid to fashion himself as a neutral arbiter among Arab governments departed from his stance only a day earlier, when he left little doubt about where he felt the fault rested.

We have great confidence in the president's ability to calm this crisis and to resolve it"
Qatar's US ambassador, Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani

In a tweetstorm, Trump said Mideast leaders he'd met with last month had all "pointed to Qatar" as the source of terrorist financing, waxing optimistically that the isolation of the kingdom might be "the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism."

Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates joined the Saudis earlier this week in cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar, accusing it of backing groups from al-Qaida and Hamas to the Muslim Brotherhood that threaten the region's other governments.

Qatar vehemently denies such support. Al Thani, the ambassador, insisted his country had no idea why Qatar's neighbours were picking a fight.

Qatar received no notice from the other Arab countries before ties were cut, he said, calling it "a surprise and a shock to us, this act of aggression."

He said normal life in Qatar is "not affected" by the blockage, insisting the tiny country maintains sufficient access to other air and sea routes to secure food for its people.

Trump also called Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the U.A.E. today.

On the call, he reiterated "the importance of maintaining a united Gulf Cooperation Council to promote regional stability, but never at the expense of eliminating funding for radical extremism or defeating terrorism," the White House said in a statement.

Related

Middle East

FILE -- In this May 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, holds a bilateral meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Trump sided with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries Tuesday in a deepening diplomatic crisis with Qatar, appearing to endorse the accusation that the oil-rich Persian Gulf nation is funding terrorist groups. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

'So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit already paying off' - Trump appears to take credit for action against Qatar

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:47
1
The Hurricanes second five was a surprise selection for Steve Hansen's squad to take on the Lions.

'I'm just happy for my parents' – humble Ngani Laumape thanks family for All Blacks call up

02:21
2
Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

Are food bags a rip off? A new study from Consumer NZ has the answer

03:28
3
Josateka Narube plunged from the second floor balcony of the Mt Albert Park apartment block in the early hours of October 31, 2015.

Wild night out in Suva left local man dead - and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country

00:23
4
The Irish singer looked chuffed to be in the presence of the star All Black at Westpac Stadium today.

Irish pop icon Ronan Keating can't contain his smile as he gets to meet All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett


5
2017 British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand British & Irish Lions Squad Training, Vale Of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Wales 16/5/2017 Ben Te'o Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland/www.photosport.nz

Kiwi born Ben Te'o returns as Gatland shuffles his Lions side to face Crusaders

03:28
Josateka Narube plunged from the second floor balcony of the Mt Albert Park apartment block in the early hours of October 31, 2015.

Wild night out in Suva left local man dead - and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country

Josateka Narube plunged from the second floor balcony of an apartment block in the early hours of October 31, 2015.


Theresa May will be regarded as little better than a third-rate version of Margaret Thatcher, argues 1 NEWS columnist John Armstrong.

Opinion: UK PM Theresa May is no Margaret Thatcher

The Tory leader's election campaign has been a shocker, says John Armstrong.

00:37
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride

Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett are the two debutantes announced to play against the Lions.


00:12
Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.

Police slam hoon drifter as 'totally unacceptable' after disturbing video shows them swerving across Canterbury road

The drifter forced an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision.


02:03
Catherine Delahunty says children should be taught how to resolve conflict peacefully.

Green MP slams use of automatic rifles during army school visit

"The NZ Army should not be teaching primary school children how to load or hold an assault rifle which is for killing people."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ