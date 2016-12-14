Trump denounces report Russia had info on him

President-elect Donald Trump is denouncing unsubstantiated reports that Russia had compromising secret information on him.

Donald Trump. Source: 1 NEWS

He tweeted overnight: "Russia has never tried to use leverage over me." In capital letters, he added: "I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!" He called the unverified report paid for by political opponents "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE."

A few minutes earlier, he repeated Russia's denial of the reports, which he called, "Very unfair!"

A US official told The Associated Press Tuesday that intelligence officials had informed Trump about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him. The briefing about the document was first reported by CNN.