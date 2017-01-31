Trump denies immigration ban caused airport chaos, blames computer glitches

Holding firm to his immigration order, President Donald Trump today denied it was to blame for chaos at US airports over the weekend, instead pointing to computer glitches, protesters and even the "tears of Senator Schumer".

Later he shifted the focus away from the weekend's immigration turmoil, signing an executive action aimed at cutting regulations for small businesses.

White House officials called the directive a "one in, two out" plan, requiring government agencies requesting a new regulation to identify two others they will cut.

Mr Trump signed the order in the Oval Office surrounded by small business leaders, saying it would "massively" cut regulations and calling it the "biggest such act that our country has ever seen."

Mr Trump's business announcement came as protests continued around the country over his immigration order.

Overnight, he took to Twitter to defend the move, saying that only 109 out of 325,000 people "were detained and held for questioning."

Mr Trump also said swift action was important, noting that there are a "lot of bad 'dudes' out there."

Mr Trump's order temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.

Democratic New York Senator Schumer choked up over the weekend while talking about the repercussions from the ban, but that brought scorn from Mr Trump.

"I noticed Chuck Schumer yesterday with fake tears - I'm going to ask him who was his acting coach, because I know him very well. I don't see him as a crier," Mr Trump said at the White House this morning.

People "trapped in war zones, directly endangering their lives"

Top Trump aides compared the order to a 2011 policy on Iraqi refugees, when President Barack Obama imposed additional checks on Iraqi refugees after two Iraqis were charged with terrorism offenses in Kentucky.

Unlike Mr Trump's order, the Obama policy applied only to Iraqi refugees and never specifically prohibited entry.

Trump enters his second week in office amid a global backlash to his policies.

European Union officials denounced his immigration order as a dangerous embrace of isolationism and inequality, while the international aid group Doctors Without Borders accused Mr Trump of keeping people "trapped in war zones, directly endangering their lives."

In Iraq, two lawmakers said the Iraqi parliament has approved a "reciprocity measure" restricting the entry of Americans into Iraq.

Mr Trump's order does not address homegrown extremists already in America, a primary concern of federal law enforcement officials. And the list of countries in Mr Trump's order doesn't include Saudi Arabia, where most of the September 11 hijackers were from.

Mr Trump's take on the weekend turmoil: "Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage, protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer."

A Delta systems outage yesterday led to departure delays and cancellations of at least 150 flights. However, the chaos started Sunday as protesters packed some of the country's major airports to demonstrate against the executive order.

In the face of criticism, Mr Trump says his order is not a "Muslim ban."

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly issued a statement yesterday saying that, absent information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare, citizens of the seven countries who hold permanent US residency "green cards" will not be barred as officials had previously said.

It remains unclear what kind of additional screening they will face.

A federal judge in New York has issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from the seven nations.