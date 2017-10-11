Trump denies he wants to oust Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as 'fake news'

President Donald Trump is denying he wants to oust Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, calling reports to that effect "fake news," as his top diplomat brushes off speculation that he has lost the confidence of the White House.

The US President has been at odds with his Secretary of State, as insults apparently went back and forwards. Source: 1 NEWS

Tillerson went about his normal schedule of diplomatic activities Friday.

He told reporters at the State Department that speculation he was on his way out was "laughable."

Senior White House officials have told reporters that a plan has been devised to push Tillerson out and replace him with CIA chief Mike Pompeo.

Immediately after reports of the plan emerged, Trump offered only tepid support for Tillerson.