TODAY |

Trump delivered another blow as his own attorney general finds no evidence of voter fraud

Source:  Associated Press

Attorney General William Barr said today the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Attorney General William Barr said today the US Justice Department has found no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election. Source: 1 NEWS

His comments in an interview with The Associated Press come despite President Donald Trump's repeated baseless claims that the election was stolen, Trump's effort to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election and his refusal to concede his loss to President-Elect Joe Biden.

Barr said US attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they’ve uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

Barr was seen last week exiting the White House after attending a previously scheduled meeting.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Bill the stolen pomeranian dog reunited with owner after being found by police in Auckland
2
Jacinda Ardern promotes consensus in leadership as she accepts $215k Harvard award
3
Pakistan Cricket team hit with three more Covid-19 cases
4
Juno, The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page comes out as transgender
5
Dr Ashley Bloomfield recognised with New Zealand Medical Association's highest award
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Goal of fully open Australia one step closer after another state reopens

Police raid multiple homes as Germany bans far-right, pro-Nazi group

Juno, The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page comes out as transgender
00:34

Food running out for 100,000 Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia displaced by conflict — UN