Trump defiant as former FBI head asked to probe campaign connections with Russia

US President Donald Trump says a thorough investigation will confirm what he says is already known - that there was no collusion between his presidential campaign and any foreign entity.

Trump commented after the Justice Department announced the appointment of former FBI director Robert Mueller to oversee the probe into Trump-Russian connections in the 2016 election.

Trump said in a written statement that he looks forward to "this matter concluding quickly".

He also pledged to never stop fighting for the people and issues that are important to the country's future.

Trump last week fired James Comey from his post as FBI director, explaining that it was partly because of the Russia investigation.

Mueller will have sweeping powers and the authority to prosecute any crimes he uncovers.

The surprise announcement to hand the probe over to Mueller, a lawman with deep bipartisan respect, was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.