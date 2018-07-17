 

Trump defends Russia over claims of US election meddling as he meets Putin in Helsinki

In Finland’s capital the US President said there’s no reason for Russia to meddle in the vote.
A police officer has called it the most horrific scene he’s been too.

Daughter who lost her Kiwi mum in brutal Perth killing says she tried to get help but system failed them - 'now we all suffer'

Meghan Markle smiling.

Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

It's been claimed to be an eyesore, and the Waimate shed is disturbing the peace and tranquillity.

Simple green shed divides neighbours in small south Canterbury town

The Space-X founder has called a British diver a “pedo”, allegations that are without basis.

Top Thai diver admits he thought up to five boys would die, as Elon Musk goes on bizarre Twitter rampage


Congratulations! All Blacks loose forward Sam Cane announces engagement

'Treasonous' Trump takes Putin's word he didn't meddle in US election despite his own intelligence agencies saying otherwise

The US President has been blasted by people on both sides of the political aisle for his performance in Helsinki, where he said "the world wants to see us get along".

Simple green shed divides neighbours in small south Canterbury town

The size of the building has neighbours seeing a very dark shade of red.

Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after demolition of Croatia in final

Les Bleus are champions of the world for the second time in their history, defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

Daughter who lost her Kiwi mum in brutal Perth killing says she tried to get help but system failed them - 'now we all suffer'

1 NEWS has been told the 19-year-old male charged with the murders is related to the victims.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

The weather quietens down as we head into Tuesday

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.