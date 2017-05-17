Trump defends his 'absolute right' to share information with Russia

Pushing back against allegations of damaging intelligence disclosures, President Donald Trump's national security adviser insisted today that Trump's revelations to Russian officials about the terrorist threat from the Islamic State group were "wholly appropriate" and amounted to a routine sharing of information.

H.R. McMaster added that none of the US officials present for the president's Oval Office meeting with the Russian foreign minister last week "felt in any way that that conversation was inappropriate."

He used the words "wholly appropriate" nine separate times.

Trump himself claimed the authority to share "facts pertaining to terrorism" and airline safety with Russia, saying in a pair of tweets he has "an absolute right" as president to do so.

Trump's tweets did not say whether he revealed classified information about IS, as published reports have said and as a US official told The Associated Press.

McMaster, in a White House briefing, said: "In the context of that discussion, what the president discussed with the foreign minister was wholly appropriate to that conversation and is consistent with the routine sharing of information between the president and any leaders with whom he is engaged."

He cast some of Trump's revelations as information that was available from publicly available "open-source reporting" and added that the president did not know the precise source of the intelligence he had shared, suggesting that Trump could not have compromised confidential sources.

Still, the White House has not expressly denied that classified information was disclosed in the Oval Office meeting between Trump and Russian diplomats last week.

The Kremlin dismissed the reports as "complete nonsense."