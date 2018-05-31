Trump decries 'fake' reporting on Melania, says she's well

President Donald Trump is complaining about media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view

FILE - in this May 7, 2018, file photo, First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Source: Associated Press

Trump says the press has been "so unfair, and vicious." He tweeted Wednesday that during Melania Trump's recovery from a medical procedure: "they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse." He adds: "All Fake, she is doing really well!



Mrs. Trump recently spent five days in the hospital following a kidney procedure and stayed out of sight for more than three weeks before re-emerging at a private White House reception Monday.