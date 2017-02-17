 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Trump considered National Guard Troops to round up illegal immigrants: Report

Source:

Associated Press

The Trump administration considered a proposal to mobilise as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorised immigrants, including millions living nowhere near the Mexico border, according to a draft memo obtained by The Associated Press.

Donald Trump's latest appearance in front of the media was spectacular, reports Rebecca Wright.

Source: 1 NEWS

Staffers in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said they had been told by colleagues in two DHS departments that the proposal was still being considered as recently as February 10.

A DHS official described the document as a very early draft that was not seriously considered and never brought to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly for approval.

The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarisation of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana.

Four states that border on Mexico were included in the proposal — California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas — but it also encompasses seven states contiguous to those four — Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Friday the document was "not a White House document."

"There is no effort to do what is potentially suggested," he said.

Spicer called the AP report "100 percent not true," adding that there was "no effort at all to utilize the National Guard to round up unauthorised immigrants."

The AP had sought comment from the White House beginning Thursday and DHS earlier Friday and had not received a response from either.

Governors in the 11 states would have had a choice whether to have their guard troops participate, according to the memo, which bears the name of Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general.

While National Guard personnel have been used to assist with immigration-related missions on the U.S.-Mexico border before, they have never been used as broadly or as far north.

The memo was addressed to the then-acting heads of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

It would have served as guidance to implement the wide-ranging executive order on immigration and border security that President Donald Trump signed January 25.

Such memos are routinely issued to supplement executive orders.

Also dated January 25, the draft memo says participating troops would be authorised "to perform the functions of an immigration officer in relation to the investigation, apprehension and detention of aliens in the United States." 

Nearly one-half of the 11.1 million people residing in the U.S. without authorisation live in the 11 states, according to Pew Research Centre estimates based on 2014 Census data.

