Trump claims 'hidden' voters in Wisconsin will win him second term

President Donald Trump was crisscrossing the Midwest today, promising victory in next week's election.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Trump was in Michigan and Wisconsin yesterday afternoon before ending the day in Minnesota.

"We're gonna win, we're gonna win this state," Trump said to a cheering crowd in Green Bay. "We win this state, you know what? It's over."

Polls show the president trailing his challenger Democrat Joe Biden in Wisconsin, but Trump points to "hidden" voters who he believes helped him declare victory in the state four years ago.

"We have like a hidden voter, people that don't want to talk about it. They just go out to vote for Trump," he said. "I never knew, should I be complimented by that?"

With just four days to go and more than 83 million votes already cast, time is running out for Trump and Biden to change the contours of a race framed largely around the incumbent’s handling of the pandemic. Biden is leading most national polls and has a narrow advantage in many of the critical battlegrounds that could decide the race.

Trump, billing himself as an optimist, says the nation has “turned the corner” from the outbreak that still kills about 1,000 Americans each day.