Trump claims he'll deliver Covid-19 vaccine 'in just a matter of weeks'

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump dangled a promise to restore "normal life" to a weary, fearful nation today as he looked to campaign past the political damage of the devastating pandemic.

Trump says the US is "rounding the turn" of the pandemic, while 1000 Americans die of Covid-19 daily. Source: Associated Press

It was a tantalisingly rosy pitch in sharp contrast to Democratic rival Joe Biden, who pledged to level with America about tough days still ahead after Wednesday's election.

Trump was speaking in Minnesota for his third rally of the day.

With four days until the election and more than 86 million votes already cast, time is running out for Trump and Biden to change the contours of a race framed largely around the incumbent's handling of the pandemic.

Biden is leading most national polls and has a narrow advantage in many of the critical battlegrounds that could decide the race.

Trump, billing himself as an optimist, said the nation is "rounding the turn" from the outbreak that still kills about 1,000 Americans each day.

He said a vaccine would be delivered "in a matter of weeks" despite the fact that a vaccine has yet to receive approval.

