Trump claims election a 'fraud on the American people' says he has won election

Relive 1 NEWS' live updates as Americans went to the polls in one of the most bitter presidential campaigns in history.

Electoral College Totals: Donald Trump 213 - Joe Biden 236- candidates need to reach 270 to win

9.10pm: Live updates are now ending for tonight, sorry to end on a cliffhanger but that's just how it goes sometimes!

9.00pm: Despite winning Arizona, Biden still has a lot to do. He needs to win around 75% of the remaining vote left in Pennsylvania if he hopes to gain the 20 electoral college votes up for grabs - which he is currently not doing.

Trump has a 700,000 vote lead in Pennsylvania with 64% of the total votes counted.

Trump is also ahead in Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia with the majority of votes in.

8.55pm: In news that will not please Trump, Arizona has now been called for Joe Biden giving him 11 more electoral college votes and keeping him in the race.

8.45pm: For context, even though Trump came out swinging accusing the Democrats of voter fraud, he is still leading in most of the key battleground states - meaning he has a very good chance of being declared the winner once all the votes are counted.

However, Trump seems happy for remaining votes in Arizona to still be counted where he is behind.

Biden's hopes rest on the remaining votes that still have to be counted being early votes from Democratic counties which favour him.

8.30pm: "They knew they couldn’t win so they said lets go to court, and I predicted this, I said if they didn’t win they were going to take us to court.

"This is a fraud to the American public, this is an embarrassment on our country, we were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did win this election," Trump says.

8.26pm: Trump is speaking in front of supporters and press at the White House.

“I want to thank the American people for their tremendous support.

“The results tonight have been phenomenal, and we were all set to celebrate something that was so good.

“We won states we weren’t expecting to win, we won Florida by a lot.

“It’s also clear we have won Georgia, they can’t catch us, likewise we have clearly won North Carolina

“We also have a lot of life in Arizona and someone declared it was a victory and it could be overturned.

“Most importantly we are winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount of votes, we are up 690,000 votes there. This is not even close, with 64% of the vote in it’s going to be almost impossible to catch.”



8.18pm: Still no sign of President Trump, the crowd is chanting "we want Trump".

8.05pm: Trump is about to address the nation from the White House.

8.00pm: The Republicans are also enjoying a good night in the senate races.

They are currently at 47 seats to the Democrats 44. A total of 51 is needed for a majority.

7.45pm: Still no word on when Trump will be making his highly anticipated statement.

I imagine there will be some heated discussions with his advisors around what the exact messaging will be.

7.40pm: Trump has a 700,000 vote lead in Pennsylvania and CNN is reporting there may be around 2 million mail-in ballots left to process.

This gives Biden a slim chance of a comeback in the key state, but he will need a landslide to pull it off.

7.10pm: Texas has finally been called for Trump, another state where Biden looked competitive earlier on.

That nets the incumbent a massive 38 electoral college votes to leave us in a virtual dead heat.

7.05pm: Twitter has added a warning to Trump's tweet about the Democrats stealing the election.

"Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Expect more explosive statements from the President about the election process when he addresses supporters at the White House shortly.

6.50pm: Donald Trump has tweeted a response after Joe Biden's comments.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!"

Trump says he will be making a statement tonight.

6.45pm: Joe Biden is speaking to supporters in Delaware.

"We knew this was going to go long, but we feel good about where we are.

"We believe we are on track to win this election."

Biden believes the early votes still to be counted mean he is on track to win Pennsylvania and clinch the election.

6.40pm: Associated Press has called Florida for Trump, another massive win where he gets 29 electoral college votes.

6.25pm: Big win for Trump in Ohio where he looked shaky early on. He wins 18 electoral college votes.

6.20pm: Joe Biden has won Minnesota and Hawaii adding 14 to his electoral college tally.

6.17pm: Looks like Joe Biden isn't expecting a result tonight judging by this report.

6.10pm: Voting numbers appear to have stalled somewhat for key races in Arizona and the Midwest states.

This is likely due to complications from the massive number of early votes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the minutes tick by it's looking more and more likely there may not be a result tonight.

It's just ticked over midnight for Trump and Biden at their respective election night headquarters.

5.35pm: Fox News has angered the Trump campaign by calling Arizona - a state Trump expected to win - for Biden.

Biden is ahead, but it's an early call with just over 70% of the vote counted there.

Senior Trump advisor Jason Miller let his feelings be known.

"WAY too soon to be calling Arizona...way too soon. We believe over 2/3 of those outstanding Election Day voters are going to be for Trump. Can’t believe Fox was so anxious to pull the trigger here after taking so long to call Florida. Wow."

5.20pm: With the election coming down to Midwest states, the markets might not like this news coming from a senior Bloomberg reporter.

5.02pm: More results are in, all expected results.

Joe Biden wins California, Washington, Oregon and New Hampshire.

Donald Trump wins Idaho.

California's 55 electoral college votes gives Biden a big lead, but Trump still has Texas and Florida to come which he should easily win at this point with most votes counted.

Trump has also extended his lead in Pennsylvania to over 400,000 votes which will excite Republicans.

4.55pm: Biden's paths to victory are certainly slimmer than many pundits thought they would be at this point.

4.40pm: Trump picks up another 10 electoral college votes by winning Missouri.

4.30pm: Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are once again looking like the states which will decide this election.

Republicans will be buoyed that Trump is leading all three races.

The silver lining for the Democrats is that the early vote only makes up 18% of the votes counted in Pennsylvania so far.

Early votes have favoured the party and made for some interesting swings in the race today, mainly swings in Trump's favour at this stage.

4.13pm: 1 NEWS' live US election coverage has now begun.

4.01pm: Trump wins Kansas - and more importantly is now comfortably ahead in Ohio after being behind for most of the race.

Worryingly for the Biden campaign, Trump has also taken the lead in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Biden had been leading by a large margin in Pennsylvania, which is seen as a must win for both camps.

Early voting this year and the way different states count votes means there is plenty of uncertainty as the race unfolds into the evening.

3.52pm: A message from US Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown.

3.43pm: Joe Biden wins Colorado as expected and picks up nine electoral college votes.

However, Trump keeps gaining in key races as election day votes come in. He now leads in Ohio after again being behind the whole race.

Betting markets are also strongly swinging in Trump's favour for the first time, as the race begins to mirror 2016.

3:31pm: Another expected win for Biden, as he wins the District of Columbia's three electoral votes.

3.28pm: Texas is tied with 70% of the vote in. Biden had been leading from the start which would have been a huge upset for the Democrats if he could flip the state blue.

However, it's following the same pattern as Florida, which saw rural votes pushing Trump into the lead late into the count.

3.18pm: The election process has been running smoothly so far, however the FBI is investigating robocalls telling voters to stay away from the voting booths.

FBI investigating robocalls warning voters to 'stay home' in lead up to US election

3.03pm: There have been six more states called by Associated Press as polls continue to close.

Trump picks up five more states, while Biden gets New York as expected.

Donald Trump wins North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana, Nebraska.

Joe Biden wins New York.

2.55pm: Indiana has now officially been called for Trump adding 11 more to his electoral college total.

Reporting from Florida has stalled somewhat around 90% after an early deluge of votes counted.

If the recent trend continues, Trump should be announced as the victor there shortly.

2.41pm: Biden is ahead in North Carolina with 69% of the vote in, a state won by Trump in 2016 that holds 15 electoral college votes.

Joe Biden: 52%

Donald Trump: 46%

2.35pm: Trump holds Arkansas as expected. He picks up 6 more to his electoral college total.

2.30pm: CNN has Biden ahead in Ohio, North Carolina, Texas and Pennsylvania all battleground states both candidates are desperate to win.

The caveat is they may all swing quickly as Florida did, with early voting and mail-in ballots favouring democrats.

2.18pm: Trump is beginning to pull away in Florida as votes from more rural areas come in. Respected US pollster Nate Silver weighs in.

2.12pm: Polls have now closed in the battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Biden has a small lead in both, but with only a small percentage of votes counted it's too early to read into it.

2.10pm: Trump maintains a narrow lead in Florida with 83% of the vote counted. He really needs a hold here to have a shot at winning what is looking like a close race at this stage.

Donald Trump 49.9%

Joe Biden 49.2%

Late votes from rural areas will favour Trump in Florida.

2.03pm: A lot of races called by the Associated Press as the latest polls close. Biden picks up 7 states and Trump 4 states.

Biden wins:

Massachusetts, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, Rhode Island

Trump wins:

Oklahoma, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee

1.58pm: South Carolina has just been called for Trump, adding another 9 to his electoral college total.

1.51pm: At 2pm a new wave of polls will be closing around the US. There is just over 170 electoral college votes up for grabs in those races.

1.45pm: Troubling signs for the Biden campaign in Miami-Dade County Florida where he expected a big win. The New York Times currently has Trump at a 95% chance of winning Florida.

1.40pm: Associated Press has called Virginia for Joe Biden, he picks up 13 electoral college votes.

1.37pm: Associated Press has called West Virginia for Donald Trump, adding another 5 electoral college votes to his total.

1.30pm: As more votes come in Trump and Biden are now trading the lead in Florida. At the time of writing Biden is back in the lead, but that could change by the time this is published...

As it was in 2016 a real nailbiter in the Orange State.

1.25pm: Biden is also doing well in Georgia -albeit very early on - a state won by Trump in 2016 that holds a decent number of electoral college votes at 16.

Joe Biden: 54.2%

Donald Trump: 44.7%

This is with just 4% of votes counted so along way to go.

1.19pm: Early results from the key battleground state of Florida show Biden with a decent lead, nearly 100,000 votes ahead of Trump.

Joe Biden: 50.7%

Donald Trump: 48.4%

CNN is reporting these results with nearly 36% of the vote counted there.

Florida is a big prize with 29 electoral college votes, and helped propel Trump to victory in 2016

1.15pm: Biden has picked up his first win of the day, with Associated Press reporting a victory for him in Vermont. The Democratic nominee will pick up three electoral college votes from the state.

1.05pm: CNN is projecting President Trump will hold Indiana, a traditionally red state. It comes with 11 electoral college votes. It takes 270 votes to win the election.

12.55pm: President Trump remains optimistic.

12.30pm: President Donald Trump called into talk radio shows in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin just hours before polls closed. Trump projected confidence today that he will win key states like North Carolina and Florida and said he’s expecting a “great” evening. He was set to call into conservative host Mark Levin’s show minutes after the first two interviews, but Levin abruptly said Trump would not be appearing.

12pm: The first polling stations in Indiana and Kentucky are starting to close, while those in the key battleground state of Florida will be putting up the shut signs shortly.