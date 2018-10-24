Trump can't ban critics from Twitter account, federal court rules

President Donald Trump can't ban critics from his Twitter account, a federal appeals court ruled today, saying the First Amendment calls for more speech, rather than less, on matters of public concern.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld a lower court judge who said Trump violates the Constitution when he blocks critics.

"The irony in all of this is that we write at a time in the history of this nation when the conduct of our government and its officials is subject to wide-open, robust debate," Circuit Judge Barrington D. Parker wrote on behalf of a three-judge panel.

The debate generates a "level of passion and intensity the likes of which have rarely been seen," the court's decision read.

"This debate, as uncomfortable and as unpleasant as it frequently may be, is nonetheless a good thing," the 2nd Circuit added. "In resolving this appeal, we remind the litigants and the public that if the First Amendment means anything, it means that the best response to disfavored speech on matters of public concern is more speech, not less."

The Justice Department did not comment.

The ruling came in a case brought by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. It had sued on behalf of seven individuals blocked by Trump after criticising his policies.

Trump has over 60 million followers of his @realDonaldTrump Twitter account.

The ruling today upheld a decision last year by US District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, who did not order Trump to unblock users but said people have a right to reply directly to politicians who use their accounts as public forums to conduct official business.

Trump has been a social media pioneer among politicians, earning daily headlines from tweets that often start early in the morning.

His Twitter account has become a must-read forum for other world leaders and critics and fans, who witness Trump boasting of accomplishments, belittling opponents and blasting critical media coverage as "fake news."