TODAY |

Trump can't ban critics from Twitter account, federal court rules

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

President Donald Trump can't ban critics from his Twitter account, a federal appeals court ruled today, saying the First Amendment calls for more speech, rather than less, on matters of public concern.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld a lower court judge who said Trump violates the Constitution when he blocks critics.

"The irony in all of this is that we write at a time in the history of this nation when the conduct of our government and its officials is subject to wide-open, robust debate," Circuit Judge Barrington D. Parker wrote on behalf of a three-judge panel.

The debate generates a "level of passion and intensity the likes of which have rarely been seen," the court's decision read.

"This debate, as uncomfortable and as unpleasant as it frequently may be, is nonetheless a good thing," the 2nd Circuit added. "In resolving this appeal, we remind the litigants and the public that if the First Amendment means anything, it means that the best response to disfavored speech on matters of public concern is more speech, not less."

The Justice Department did not comment.

The ruling came in a case brought by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. It had sued on behalf of seven individuals blocked by Trump after criticising his policies.

Trump has over 60 million followers of his @realDonaldTrump Twitter account.

The ruling today upheld a decision last year by US District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, who did not order Trump to unblock users but said people have a right to reply directly to politicians who use their accounts as public forums to conduct official business.

Trump has been a social media pioneer among politicians, earning daily headlines from tweets that often start early in the morning.

His Twitter account has become a must-read forum for other world leaders and critics and fans, who witness Trump boasting of accomplishments, belittling opponents and blasting critical media coverage as "fake news."

Among individuals who were blocked from the account were author Stephen King and model Chrissy Teigen.

Donald Trump speaks to the White House.
Donald Trump speaks to the White House. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:27
Thousands of people in the capital faced big delays.
One week after Wellington train derailment, KiwiRail no closer to knowing cause
2
Hannah Hardy-Jones Kite app is looking at getting people flying again.
Kiwi mum's personal development app goes global
3
India weren't shy before the match to say how crucial the Kiwi skipper's dismissal was and they showed it when they got it.
Rain forces World Cup semi between India, Black Caps into second day
4
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
5
Seven Sharp and Flight Centre have teamed up to make it right.
Kiwi family gifted $7000 travel package after boy burnt by hot seat at Aussie theme park
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:48
The actor’s accuser chose not to answer when pressed on whether he knew altering evidence is a crime.

Man who says Kevin Spacey groped him invokes right not to testify, putting case in jeopardy
02:26
Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton are among his mates, along with Prince Andrew.

What did sex-trafficking accused Jeffrey Epstein's famous friends know or see?
00:58
Eight people died in a suspected avalanche in May.

Video released showing last moments of international climbers on Himalayan mountain
00:37
A stop for speeding turned ugly for rider Bryce Yakish, who was attacked by Robert Smith.

Watch: Dashcam shows gun-wielding Iowa cop using excessive force against motorcyclist