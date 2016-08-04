 

Trump 'cannot imagine that Russia is pleased' with North Korean missile test

The White House says President Donald Trump "cannot imagine that Russia is pleased" with North Korea's latest missile test because the missile landed so close to Russian soil.

The launch was one of North Korea's longest to date.
Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement issued today, the White House press secretary points out that the missile landed closer to Russia than to Japan.

The White House says North Korea has been "a flagrant menace for far too long". And it says South Korea and Japan have been watching this situation closely with the US.

The statement says the US maintains its "ironclad commitment" to stand with its allies in the face of the serious threat posed by North Korea.

And the White House says the latest "provocation" should serve as a call for all nations to implement far stronger sanctions against the North.

Meanwhile, a top North Korean diplomat said today that Pyongyang would be willing to meet with the Trump administration for negotiations "if the conditions are set".

Choe Son Hui, director general for North American Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, spoke briefly to reporters in Beijing enroute to Pyongyang.

She was travelling from Norway, where she led a delegation that held an informal meeting with former US officials and scholars.

Choe did not elaborate on what the North's conditions are, but her comments raise the possibility of North Korea and the US returning to negotiations for the first time since 2008, when six-nation talks over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program fell apart.

President Donald Trump opened the door this month to talks, saying he would be "honoured" to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Tensions have mounted in recent months after the Trump administration said it would keep "all options on the table" to halt North Korea's nuclear weapons program, including a military strike.

The North responded by pledging to retaliate with a devastating nuclear counterattack, a threat it has made in the past.

