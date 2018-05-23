 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Trump cancels summit, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump canceled the planned June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un Thursday, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from the North.

The US President was speaking as he met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House.

Source: 1 NEWS

Trump said in a letter to Kim released by the White House that based on the statement, he felt it was "inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting." He added that the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, "but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."

The North Korean statement that he referred to called Vice President Mike Pence a "political dummy" for his comments on the North and said North Korea is just as ready to meet the U.S. in a nuclear confrontation as at the negotiating table

Trump said in his letter that the world is losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth" now that their summit has been canceled.

The president agreed to the historic sit-down in March after months of trading insults and nuclear threats with the North Korean leader. But after criticism from North Korea, Trump cast doubt this week on whether the meeting would happen.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:58
1
The horrifying attack happened in a parking lot in Philadelphia and police posted the surveillance video online.

Graphic warning: Road rage suspect hits man with sledgehammer after smashing windows from vehicle

01:58
2

Watch: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Government decides on M bovis plan

03:51
3
Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.

'White privilege' - Maori academic dismisses legitimacy of Sally Anderson's moko as 'business branding'

4
The US President was speaking as he met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House.

Trump cancels summit, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea

03:37
5
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

00:53

Panel recommends nurses get immediate three per cent pay rise and one-off $2,000 sum

The nurses' union says the pay offer doesn't enable parity with secondary school teachers until late in the piece.

01:14
In the North Island snow and ice forced the closure of the Desert Road.

Wintry weather brings snow and ice forcing closure of Desert Road and Crown Range road

Wintry conditions are affecting motorists in both the North Island and the South Island.

01:58

Watch: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Government decides on M bovis plan

Gary and Lynda Burgess say killing the heifers on the same day a decision might be made on how to manage the cow disease is barbaric.


00:57
National MP Judith Collins was the one to bring the infringement to Parliament's attention Mr Twyford said.

Watch: 'I made a mistake' - Transport Minister Phil Twyford offers to resign for making phone call from plane, says National's Judith Collins raised issue in House

The Transport Minister says he apologises unreservedly over the matter.

03:37
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 