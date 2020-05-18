Trump calls Barack Obama ‘grossly incompetent’ after ex-president's Covid-19 criticism

US President Donald Trump called his predecessor Barack Obama "grossly incompetent" today, in response to criticism from the former president of the current leadership's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Your playlist will load after this ad

This came as Trump arrived back at the White House after a working weekend at Camp David.

Earlier on Sunday, Obama criticised US leaders overseeing the Covid-19 response for a second time, telling college graduates online that the pandemic shows many officials, as he put it, “aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

He mentioned no names but appears to be gearing up to campaign for his former vice president, Joe Biden, a Democrat running against President Donald Trump in the November election.

Barack Obama criticises US Covid-19 response in online graduation speech

The US ranks first in the world in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, having officially recorded over 1.4 million cases of the new virus and 88,709 deaths.