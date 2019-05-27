TODAY |

Trump brings massive trophy with him to Japan, awards it at sumo wrestling competition

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Asia

US President Donald Trump has presented a special "Trump" trophy to the winner of a sumo tournament in Tokyo.

The giant eagle-topped "President's Cup" went to wrestler Asanoyama, who actually clinched the title before the matches that Trump attended today.

The president hoisted the hefty cup into Asanoyama's arms with the help of an official.

Trump and his wife Melania attended the sumo tournament to get a taste of one of Japan's most treasured cultural institutions.

The president and first lady joined Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, and an estimated 11,500 fans who packed Ryogoku Kokugikan Stadium to watch oversized, muscular men battling in loin cloths. Trump, becoming the first American leader to do so whilst on a four-day state visit to Japan.

"I've always found that fascinating," Trump told reporters last month, describing sumo as "something I'll enjoy very much".

Trump's four-day state visit to Japan is designed to demonstrate the strength of the bond between the nations. The president received a warm welcome as he arrived at Mobara Country Club, south of Tokyo, for a steamy morning round of golf with the Japanese leader. It was their fifth golf outing.

Abe is pulling out all the stops as he seeks to placate Trump amid growing US-Japan trade tensions and the threat of auto tariffs. Japan is also contending with the continued threat of North Korea and Trump's apparent dismissal of Pyongyang's recent tests of short-range missiles that could reach Japan.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Trump became the first American leader to watch the ancient Japanese sport with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a brief visit to the nation. Source: Associated Press
    More From
    World
    North America
    Asia
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    02:01
    The retail giants entering the market are offering "free prescriptions" and cheaper products but some in the industry are concerned the focus on price means a lack of attention on patient care.
    Local pharmacies under threat as chemist giants move into industry
    2
    The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
    Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
    3
    Blood sample positive with syphilis
    Public warned as Auckland faces a syphilis outbreak
    4
    'This is unacceptable' - Southland woman gives birth roadside after local maternity centre downgraded
    5
    Police charge man after woman found bashed to death in Melbourne park
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE

    Tornadoes rake US Midwest cities, killing two and injuring 29
    In this photo provided by Firefighters of Peru, people pass in front destroyed wall in Yurimaguas Peru, Sunday, May 26, 2019. A powerful magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck the Amazon jungle in north-central Peru early Sunday, the U.S. Geological survey reported, collapsing buildings and knocking out power to some areas. (Firefighters of Peru via AP)

    Magnitude 8.0 earthquake strikes Amazon jungle in Peru

    Woman found dead in Melbourne park after horrific bashing
    02:04
    Lydia Bradey, who has just returned from scaling Everest for the sixth, says tour companies are taking too many risks following 10 deaths on the mountain in the last two months.

    Kiwi mountaineer says her fellow Everest climbers need to take responsibility for their safety