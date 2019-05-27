Trump brings massive trophy with him to Japan, awards it at sumo wrestling competition

US President Donald Trump has presented a special "Trump" trophy to the winner of a sumo tournament in Tokyo.

The giant eagle-topped "President's Cup" went to wrestler Asanoyama, who actually clinched the title before the matches that Trump attended today.

The president hoisted the hefty cup into Asanoyama's arms with the help of an official.

Trump and his wife Melania attended the sumo tournament to get a taste of one of Japan's most treasured cultural institutions.

The president and first lady joined Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, and an estimated 11,500 fans who packed Ryogoku Kokugikan Stadium to watch oversized, muscular men battling in loin cloths. Trump, becoming the first American leader to do so whilst on a four-day state visit to Japan.

"I've always found that fascinating," Trump told reporters last month, describing sumo as "something I'll enjoy very much".

Trump's four-day state visit to Japan is designed to demonstrate the strength of the bond between the nations. The president received a warm welcome as he arrived at Mobara Country Club, south of Tokyo, for a steamy morning round of golf with the Japanese leader. It was their fifth golf outing.