TODAY |

Trump blames Iran for tanker attacks but calls for talks

Associated Press
More From
World
Middle East

President Donald Trump today blamed Iran for attacks on oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, but he also held out hope that implicit US threats to use force will yield talks with the Islamic Republic as the Pentagon considers beefing up defences in the Persian Gulf area.

A day after explosions blew holes in two oil tankers just outside Iran's territorial waters, rattling international oil markets, the administration seemed caught between pressure to punish Iran and reassure Washington's Gulf Arab allies without drawing the US closer to war.

"Iran did it," Trump said on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends." He didn't offer evidence, but the US military released video it said showed Iran's Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded mine from one of the oil tankers targeted near the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting Tehran wanted to cover its tracks.

By pointing the finger at Iran, Trump was keeping a public spotlight on an adversary he accuses of terrorism but also has invited to negotiate.

The approach is similar to his diplomacy with North Korea, which has quieted talk of war but not yet achieved his goal of nuclear disarmament.

Iran has shown little sign of backing down, creating uncertainty about how far the Trump administration can go with its campaign of increasing pressure through sanctions.

Iran denied any involvement in the attacks and accused Washington of waging an "Iranophobic campaign" of economic warfare.

A US Navy team today was aboard one of the tankers, the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous, collecting forensic evidence, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive operation.

Apparently alluding to the US video, Trump said Iran's culpability had been "exposed." He did not say what he intended to do about it but suggested "very tough" US sanctions, including efforts to strangle Iranian oil revenues, would have the desired effect.

"They've been told in very strong terms we want to get them back to the table," Trump said. Just a day earlier, the president took the opposite view, tweeting that it was "too soon to even think about making a deal" with Iran's leaders. "They are not ready, and neither are we!" he said.

An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
After beating Scotland 2-1, Japan's fans did their bit to tidy up the stadium afterwards.
Japan football fans stay behind to help clean up after World Cup win
2
Jennifer Aniston reveals crush on Steve Carrell
3
Summary: The sockeye's impressive spawning run is drawing crowds near Twizel.
Thousands of escaped salmon bounty for southern anglers
4
Baby cut from slain Chicago woman's womb dies
5
Castle Rock in Coromandel near Whitianga.
Seach team find missing Coromandel plane in Kakatarahae area
MORE FROM
World
MORE
The US President told a rally in Pennsylvania, "Somebody is going to have to explain the whole Fox deal to me."

Trump says he’d ‘of course’ tell FBI if he gets foreign dirt
In this Sept. 6, 2018, photo, the head of an Ice Age wolf is seen after found during an expedition of the Mammoth Fauna Study Department at the Academy of Sciences of Yakutia near Belaya Gora, Abyysky region of Sakha Republic, Russia. , but thanks to Siberia's frozen permafrost its brain, fur, tissues and even its tongue have been perfectly preserved, as scientific investigations are underway after it was found in August 2018. (Albert Protopopov/Mammoth Fauna Study Department at the Academy of Sciences of Yakutia via AP)

Perfectly preserved head of Ice Age wolf found in Siberia
00:27
One man was rescued by a security guard nearby, while authorities are still searching for survivors.

Cars plunge into river as part of bridge collapses in southern China
00:24
The cub weighs only 42.8 grams, about the weight of an average chicken egg.

Watch: World's lightest ever giant panda cub born in China