Trump blames FBI for failing to stop media leak

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump is blaming the FBI for failing to stop leaks to the media, saying the information being reported is classified and could have a "devastating effect" on the country.

TVNZ’s US Correspondent says Trump is going back on the campaign trail for a 2020 re-election.

Source: 1 NEWS

Trump made the remarks in a tweet early this morning.

His tweet follows reports that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus had asked a top FBI official to dispute media reports that Trump's campaign advisers were frequently in touch with Russian intelligence agents during the election.

Trump writes, "The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security 'leakers' that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even find the leakers within the FBI itself."

He adds, "classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW."

