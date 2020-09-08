TODAY |

Trump becomes frustrated with reporter refusing to remove mask while asking question

Source:  1 NEWS

Donald Trump became frustrated after a reporter refused to remove his mask while asking a question during a press conference today on the US Labour Day holiday.

Trump struggled to hear the first question of the White House press conference, from Reuters reporter Jeff Mason.

“You’re going to have to take that [the mask] off please, how many feet are you away?” the President asked.

“I’ll speak a lot louder,” Mason responded repeatedly.

“If you don’t take it off, you’re very muffled,” Trump replied.

“Well if you don’t take it off, you’re very muffled, if you take it off it will be a lot easier.”

Donald Trump promises to ‘end pandemic’ as he highlights America’s efforts to fight Covid-19

“I’ll speak a lot louder, is that better?” Mason asked.

“It’s better, yeah, it’s better.”

Trump later complemented a mask-less reporter on his clarity.

“You sound so clear, as opposed to everybody else where they refuse,” he said.

The President used the press conference to accuse Democrats of “disparaging” for political gain a vaccine he repeatedly has said could be available before the November election.

“It's so dangerous for our country, what they say, but the vaccine will be very safe and very effective,” the President said.

Trump levelled the accusation a day after Democratic' vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she “would not trust his word” on getting the vaccine.

“I would trust the word of public health experts and scientists, but not Donald Trump,” Harris said.

The president added that Harris would never be president.

“Though I have to be careful because Obama used to say that about me,” he said.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

World
Media
North America
