Trump backs away from quarantining New York over coronavirus pandemic

President Donald Trump backed away from calling for a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, instead directing that a “strong Travel Advisory” be issued to stem the spread of the outbreak.

Monthly rents for apartments across Manhattan have exploded. Source: istock.com

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that the CDC was urging residents of the three states “to refrain from non-essential travel for the next 14 days.”

The notion of a quarantine had been advocated by governors, including Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who sought to halt travelers from the heavily-affected areas to their states.

But it drew swift criticism from the leaders of the states in question, who warned it would spark panic in a populace already suffering under the virus.

Trump announced he reached the decision after consulting with the White House task force leading the federal response and the governors of the three states.

He said he had directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government.”

He added: “A quarantine will not be necessary.”

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, who has criticised the federal government’s response as his state became the country's virus epicentre, said roping off states would amount to “a federal declaration of war.”

Cuomo said the prospect of a quarantine didn't come up when he spoke with Trump earlier today, adding that he believed it would be illegal, economically catastrophic, “preposterous” and shortsighted when other parts of the US are seeing cases rise, too.

“If you start walling off areas all across the country, it would be totally bizarre, counterproductive, anti-American, anti-social,” Cuomo told CNN.