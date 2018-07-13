"Trump baby" to fly over Dublin during President's first visit

Donald Trump has arrived in Ireland on his first visit to the country as president, where protests are planned for both tonight and tomorrow.

Some protesters have set up a “peace camp” outside Shannon Airport for the duration of the president’s visit. The main protest is expected to be held Thursday afternoon in Dublin, the Irish capital.

There, demonstrators are to fly the so-called “Trump baby balloon.” The inflatable, depicting Trump as a giant screaming baby, has been featured in protests against the U.S. leader around the world since its debut in London last year.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are spending two nights at his golf club, which is nestled in the rugged coastline of the Atlantic Ocean.

The White House originally suggested that Trump meet with Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at Trump’s golf course in the village of Doonbeg.

But government officials balked and a deal was then reached for Trump and Varadkar to meet at the VIP lounge at Shannon Airport, a more modest setting than is usually afforded a meeting of world leaders.