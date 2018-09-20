Trump attacks Stormy Daniels as 'horseface', with the porn actress hitting back at the president, calling him 'tiny'

President Donald Trump is insulting the physical appearance of porn actress Stormy Daniels, calling her "Horseface" in a tweet about a recent legal ruling.

A federal judge dismissed Daniels' defamation lawsuit against Mr Trump.

Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and sued him in April. The defamation lawsuit came after Trump tweeted about a composite sketch of a man Daniels says threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about an alleged affair. He called it a "total con job."

The judge on Tuesday said Trump's tweet was a "hyperbolic statement" protected under the First Amendment.

President Trump tweeted: "Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer."

Daniels hit back on Twitter, calling him Tiny a tweet.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his … umm … shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny.”

Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti called Trump's comments "outrageous."