Trump appears to make concerted effort to discredit US government's top infectious diseases expert

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insists there is "no opposition research" being sent to reporters about the nation's top infectious disease specialist, Dr Anthony Fauci.

Your playlist will load after this ad

McEnany made the comments at the White House briefing today after days in which President Donald Trump ramped up attacks on Fauci and other top health professionals in his administration.

"To the notion that there is Fauci vs. the president, couldn't be further from the truth," McEnany said. "Dr Fauci and the president have always had a very good working relationship."

She was also asked about the president's retweet of Love Connection host Chuck Woolery claiming "Everyone is lying" about Covid-19. "The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it," he wrote.

To that, McEnany said Trump was just expressing his "displeasure with some rogue individuals" within the CDC, who she claimed misled the public.

And she said the point of the retweet was to "point out the fact that when we use science, we have to use it in a way that is not political".

The press secretary also expressed President Trump's opposition to the Washington Redskins football team annoucing it will change its name.