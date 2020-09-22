TODAY |

Trump to appear on TV for live medical evaluation, interview after Covid-19 diagnosis

US President Donald Trump will undergo a televised medical evaluation and be appearing in his first on-camera interview since contracting Covid-19 today.

Trump is scheduled to appear on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight at 1pm (New Zealand time).

The broadcaster said Dr Marc Siegel, a practising internist and Fox News contributor since 2008, “will conduct a medical evaluation and interview” during the programme. 

“The public has largely received information about the president's condition from his daily tweets and updates from his medical team,” Fox News said. 

It comes amid Trump’s doctor saying the president would be resuming public engagements 11 days after his diagnosis.

Trump's doctor says he can resume public engagements 11 days after Covid-19 diagnosis

Trump publicly announced he had Covid-19 on October 2. He was taken to Walter Reed Army Medical Centre, then discharged three days later.

He then appeared to show signs of laboured breathing after returning to the White House.

On Thursday, he said he was feeling “great” and “like perfect” after taking experimental drug Regeneron. 

In a phone interview on Fox News’ Hannity yesterday, Trump could be heard coughing and catching his breath.

Trump’s doctors also said they had prescribed the president dexamethasone. 

Brown University associate professor Dr Megan Ranney told CNN on Monday the steroid can affect moods and, in some cases, bring out feelings of mania and cause delirium.

