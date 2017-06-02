Trump announces US withdrawal from Paris climate deal

The United States will work towards pulling out of the Paris climate accord, in line with Donald Trump's of his campaign promises.

Mr Trump spoke at an event at the Whitehouse about 7.30am NZT confirming the withdrawal, and said the US will now seek to negotiate either a re-entry to the agreement, or an entirely new agreement "on terms that are fair to the United States".

"I cannot in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States."

Abandoning the pact will isolate the US from a raft of international allies who spent years negotiating the 2015 agreement to fight global warming and pollution by reducing carbon emissions in nearly 200 nations.

Only the US, Nicaragua and Syria will be excluded from the agreement, worldwide.

While travelling abroad last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and the Vatican.

Withdrawing will leave the United States aligned only with Russia among the world's industrialised economies.

US allies around the world have previously sounded alarms about the likely consequences of a US withdrawal.

American corporate leaders have also appealed to the businessman-turned-president to stay.

They include Apple, Google and Walmart. Even fossil fuel companies such as Exxon Mobil, BP and Shell say the United States should abide by the deal.

In a Berlin speech, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that fighting climate change is a "global consensus" and an "international responsibility."

"China in recent years has stayed true to its commitment," said Li, speaking in Berlin Wednesday (Thursday, NZT).

Trump's predecessor, President Barack Obama, enacted the deal without US Senate ratification.

A formal withdrawal would take years, experts say, a situation that led the president of the European Commission to speak dismissively of Trump on Wednesday (Thursday, NZT).

Trump doesn't "comprehensively understand" the terms of the accord, though European leaders tried to explain the process for withdrawing to him "in clear, simple sentences" during summit meetings last week, Jean-Claude Juncker said in Berlin.