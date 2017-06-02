 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Trump announces US withdrawal from Paris climate deal

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

The United States will work towards pulling out of the Paris climate accord, in line with Donald Trump's of his campaign promises.

Mr Trump spoke at an event at the Whitehouse about 7.30am NZT confirming the withdrawal, and said the US will now seek to negotiate either a re-entry to the agreement, or an entirely new agreement "on terms that are fair to the United States".

The president said the deal is unfair to America, and he will attempt to re-enter the deal on more favourable terms.
Source: Associated Press

"I cannot in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States."

Abandoning the pact will isolate the US from a raft of international allies who spent years negotiating the 2015 agreement to fight global warming and pollution by reducing carbon emissions in nearly 200 nations.

Only the US, Nicaragua and Syria will be excluded from the agreement, worldwide.

While travelling abroad last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and the Vatican.

Withdrawing will leave the United States aligned only with Russia among the world's industrialised economies.

US allies around the world have previously sounded alarms about the likely consequences of a US withdrawal.

American corporate leaders have also appealed to the businessman-turned-president to stay.

They include Apple, Google and Walmart. Even fossil fuel companies such as Exxon Mobil, BP and Shell say the United States should abide by the deal.

In a Berlin speech, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that fighting climate change is a "global consensus" and an "international responsibility."

"China in recent years has stayed true to its commitment," said Li, speaking in Berlin Wednesday (Thursday, NZT).

Trump's predecessor, President Barack Obama, enacted the deal without US Senate ratification.

A formal withdrawal would take years, experts say, a situation that led the president of the European Commission to speak dismissively of Trump on Wednesday (Thursday, NZT).

Trump doesn't "comprehensively understand" the terms of the accord, though European leaders tried to explain the process for withdrawing to him "in clear, simple sentences" during summit meetings last week, Jean-Claude Juncker said in Berlin.

"It looks like that attempt failed," Juncker said.

Related

North America

Climate Change

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

Watch: 'Arghhh, what happened!?' Angry Ben Ainslie screams at bungling crew as Team NZ sails off in crushing win


01:10
2
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

02:07
3
Toni teamed up with Jason Kerrison from Op Shop to raise money for Plunket.

Watch: Brave Toni Street busks on the streets of Auckland to White Stripes classic

00:36
4
The president said the deal is unfair to America, and he will attempt to re-enter the deal on more favourable terms.

Trump announces US withdrawal from Paris climate deal

00:30
5
A trailing Jimmy Spithill’s decisive wind call paid huge dividends in today's final race.

Watch: Gamble pays off for Oracle! Jimmy Spithill heaps more misery on Dean Barker with memories of 2013

00:30
A trailing Jimmy Spithill’s decisive wind call paid huge dividends in today's final race.

Watch: Gamble pays off for Oracle! Jimmy Spithill heaps more misery on Dean Barker with memories of 2013

Spithill's move to split away from Team Japan around Gate 4 paid huge dividends in today's race in Bermuda.

00:36
The president said the deal is unfair to America, and he will attempt to re-enter the deal on more favourable terms.

Trump announces US withdrawal from Paris climate deal

Abandoning the pact will isolate the US from a raft of international allies who spent years negotiating the 2015 agreement.

00:30
In light winds, expected to be the norm, the Kiwis put on an absolute master class.

Watch: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling BAR, as Ben Ainslie screams at crew

In light winds, expected to be the norm from here, the Kiwis put on a master class. BAR ...not so much.

00:23
The Kiwi pop star tweeted the release of the song which features on her new album Melodrama.

'It's one of my favourites' - Lorde drops new single Perfect Places after teasing fans with song lyrics

Perfect Places if the fifth song shared ahead of the release date for the kiwi pop stars new album Melodrama.


00:06
People were filmed running through the streets in Manila after gunfire was heard, with some taken away by ambulances.

Gunfire and explosions heard at Manila tourist resort

Police and SWAT teams have been seen in the area amid fears of a possible terrorist attack.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ