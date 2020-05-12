TODAY |

Trump and reporter in heated exchange after President's claim Obama committed 'greatest crime'

Source:  Associated Press

A reporter from the Washington Post challenged President Donald Trump about his accusation over the weekend that his predecessor, former President Barack Obama "committed the greatest crime in American political history."

The questions come after the President's tweets accused Barack Obama of "the greatest crime in American political history".

President Trump declined to describe the crime, although he called it "Obamagate". 

"It's been going on for a long time. It's been going on from before I even got elected," he said.

"You know what the crime is," the president said.  The crime is very obvious to everybody. All you have to do is read the newspapers, except yours," he said.

Moments later, the president got into a testy exchange with another reporter, who questioned his assertion that the US is doing far better than any other country when it comes to testing, given the tens of thousands of deaths due to the coronavirus.

"Why does that matter," she asked. "Why is this a global competition to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives, and we're still seeing more cases every day?"

The president told the reporter that she should ask China that question.

"When you ask them that question, you may get a very unusual answer," he said. 


