Trump and Putin to speak by phone for first time since US airstrikes on Syria

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to speak by phone today, their first known conversation since the US missile strikes on a Syrian air base that sparked new tensions between Washington and Moscow.

It's the first time the pair have spoken since Russia denounced the US strike on a Syrian airbase
Source: US ABC

The discussion is expected to focus in part on Syria's six-year conflict, which has left hundreds of thousands dead and displaced millions more.

Despite having previously warned against US intervention in Syria, Trump ordered the strikes against Syrian government targets in early April after accusing the regime of using chemical weapons in a deadly attack on civilians.

The US action was accompanied by a dramatic shift in the Trump administration's rhetoric toward Russia, one of the Syrian government's most important benefactors.

Mr Trump, who spent months touting the prospect of warmer ties with Mr Putin, declared after the strikes that the relationship between the US and Russia "may be at an all-time low."

Yet Trump has continued to hold out the prospect of a stronger relationship with Russia, which was a cornerstone of his foreign policy platform as a presidential candidate.

He took to Twitter days after the Syria strikes to say that "things will work out fine" between the US and Russia and "everyone will come to their senses."

Trump and Putin spoke one day before a new round of Russian-led talks on the Syria crisis begins in Kazakhstan.

The State Department announced that a top official, Acting Assistant Secretary Stuart Jones, would participate in the talks, signalling "US support for a political resolution to the Syrian crisis."

The shifts in the Trump administration's posture came amid a steady swirl of controversy surrounding possible ties between the president's associates and Russia during last year's election.

Hillary Clinton, Mr Trump's vanquished Democratic opponent, said during a speaking appearance overnight that she was "on the way to winning" the election until "intervening events" in the campaign's final days, including WikiLeaks' release of hacked emails from one of her top advisers.

US intelligence agencies have assessed that Russia was behind the hacking.

Mr Putin, who met overnight with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, denied that Moscow ever interferes in other countries' elections.

He said accusations of Russian meddling aimed at helping Mr Trump in his race against Democrat Hillary Clinton were "simply rumours" being used as part of a political fight in Washington.

Mr Trump has vigorously denied any nefarious ties to Moscow, calling the Russian investigations a "hoax."

Mr Trump and Mr Putin have spoken twice since the US president took office in January, including last month following an attack in St. Petersburg, Russia. The attack occurred days before the US missile strike in Syria.

