Trump and Putin discuss creation of safe zones in Syria during 'constructive' first phone call since airstrikes

The White House says President Donald Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin held a "very good" conversation about the ongoing crisis on Syria.

A White House readout of the phone calls says the two leaders discussed the creation of safe zones in Syria and agreed that the suffering in Syria "has gone on for far too long."

Today's call was the first known discussion between the leaders since the US missile strikes against a Syrian government air base.

Russia is one of the Syrian regime's most important backers.

Mr Trump, who spent months touting the prospect of warmer ties with Mr Putin, declared after the strikes that the relationship between the US and Russia "may be at an all-time low."

Yet Mr Trump has continued to hold out the prospect of a stronger relationship with Russia, which was a cornerstone of his foreign policy platform as a presidential candidate.

He took to Twitter days after the Syria strikes to say that "things will work out fine" between the US and Russia and "everyone will come to their senses."

A Russian news agency says Mr Trump and Mr Putin also discussed holding their first in-person meeting in July on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Germany.

The Kremlin, today says Mr Putin and Mr Trump both agreed to step up US-Russian diplomatic efforts on Syria.

The Kremlin says the two leaders agreed in the call that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will intensify their efforts to bring about a cease-fire, with the goal of beginning a real peace process in Syria.