 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Trump and Putin discuss creation of safe zones in Syria during 'constructive' first phone call since airstrikes

share

Source:

Associated Press

The White House says President Donald Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin held a "very good" conversation about the ongoing crisis on Syria.

It's the first time the pair have spoken since Russia denounced the US strike on a Syrian airbase
Source: US ABC

A White House readout of the phone calls says the two leaders discussed the creation of safe zones in Syria and agreed that the suffering in Syria "has gone on for far too long."

Today's call was the first known discussion between the leaders since the US missile strikes against a Syrian government air base.

Russia is one of the Syrian regime's most important backers.

Mr Trump, who spent months touting the prospect of warmer ties with Mr Putin, declared after the strikes that the relationship between the US and Russia "may be at an all-time low."

Yet Mr Trump has continued to hold out the prospect of a stronger relationship with Russia, which was a cornerstone of his foreign policy platform as a presidential candidate.

He took to Twitter days after the Syria strikes to say that "things will work out fine" between the US and Russia and "everyone will come to their senses."

A Russian news agency says Mr Trump and Mr Putin also discussed holding their first in-person meeting in July on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Germany.

The Kremlin, today says Mr Putin and Mr Trump both agreed to step up US-Russian diplomatic efforts on Syria.

The Kremlin says the two leaders agreed in the call that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will intensify their efforts to bring about a cease-fire, with the goal of beginning a real peace process in Syria.

The Kremlin characterised the call as "business-like" and "constructive."

Related

Middle East

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

05:43
1
Mr Key says he has a “patchwork quilt” of professional opportunities but he’s got a lot to do at home.

Watch: Radiant John Key gushes over life after PM, raves about Air NZ - reveals secret new job discussions and life without security and driver

00:48
2
The NZ Herald, Stuff and affiliates were attempting to create a huge NZ media empire.

Video: The moment Commerce Commission boss crushes NZME-Fairfax merger dreams

00:50
3
The 22-year-old has been languishing in reserve grade for the past five weeks.

Watch: 'It's been pretty tough to be honest'- hurting Warrior Tui Lolohea opens up after being granted early release to pursue other clubs

00:23
4
The All Blacks under-20s winger used everything in his kit, including a step, fend and unparalleled speed, to beat the defence.

Watch: Baby Blacks sensation Caleb Clarke carves four Samoan defenders to pieces en route to slick solo try

00:37
5
Kimmel talked about his newborn’s open heart surgery, urging viewers to support Obamacare.

Video: Jimmy Kimmel breaks down on air after revealing his newborn son's brush with death

01:53
The law that replaces the Foreshore and Seabed Act has seen a massive claim, which has already been dismissed by the PM.

Massive claim lodged on behalf of all Maori - for all the country's beaches

The law that replaces the Foreshore and Seabed Act has seen a massive claim, which has already been dismissed by the PM.

02:12
The NZ Government has been blindsided by new education reforms in Australia.

Another slap in the face for the spirit of Anzac? Aussie move will see Kiwi uni students pay full tuition fees

The NZ Government has been blindsided by new education reforms in Australia.

00:44
Police hope the videos will encourage victims of sexual assault to come forward.

'Debunk some of the myths' - Rape Crisis welcomes police videos that explain process of reporting sexual assaults

"There's still a lot of stigma regarding talking about sexual assault."

03:18
Our Political Editor assesses the Labour Party list candidates who will contest the general election.

'Labour is regenerating' – Corin Dann gives his thoughts on Labour's list

Our Political Editor assesses the Labour Party list candidates who will contest the general election.


00:32
More than 55,000 workers will benefit after worker Kristine Bartlett argued the case.

'Amazing' day as $2 billion pay equity deal for aged care workers is signed off

More than 55,000 workers will benefit after worker Kristine Bartlett argued the case.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ