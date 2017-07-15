Trump and Macron engage in awkward arm wrestle during Bastille Day celebrations

France marked Bastille Day in Paris with a military parade on the Champs Elysees avenue.

The Bastille Day demonstration overnight capped two days of Parisian glitz for US President Donald Trump and his wife, who were Macron's guests of honour in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of America's entry into World War I.

Thanking the United States for the decision that turned the tide of a devastating conflict, Macron said the Trumps' presence on France's national holiday "is the sign of a friendship across the ages."

Trump had front-row seats at the reviewing stand, applauding during the hours-long parade carried out under blue skies as various French military units marched past.

At one point, Trump saluted a combined group of US Army and Navy troops and Marines taking part in the annual event.

As the visit ended, the men embraced and then the arm wrestling seemed to begin anew.