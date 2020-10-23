Trump and Biden clash over race, Covid-19 and corruption claims in final debate

The second and final debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden has ended, with a remarkably different tone than their first meeting.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Trump and Biden debated for just over 90 minutes at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, this afternoon.

The faceoff included substantive debate on a number of topics including the response to the coronavirus pandemic, immigration and how each would handle climate change as president.

The nominees’ first debate was so raucous that changes were enacted to make the next one more orderly.

Those modifications included a mute button controlled by a representative of the Commission on Presidential Debates, to ensure that each candidate would have two full minutes uninterrupted for opening answers on each topic.

To close out the presidential debate, both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden offered very divergent versions of what they’d tell Americans who didn’t support them on a hypothetical Inauguration Day.

Trump that if he’s reelected, during his inaugural address, he would tell voters who didn’t back him in the election that “success is going to bring us together, we are on the road to success.” He touted the country’s economic growth “prior to the plague coming in from China” that sparked the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden, meanwhile, says he would tell his detractors that “I represent all of you, whether you voted for or against me” and “I’m going to make sure that you’re represented.” He went on to reiterate some of his major campaign themes, pledging to grow the economy, address systemic racism, move the nation towards clean energy and make sure every American has “an even chance.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Trump also attacked his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, over his support for a 1994 crime bill, part of a furious, larger back-and-forth over racism.

Trump said the legislation “did such harm to the Black community.”

Biden has called the law a mistake in the past, and he reiterated that Thursday. Biden said, “The fact of the matter is, there is institutional racism in America.”

The discussion over race in the country then stretched on for several minutes, with Biden sarcastically seizing on Trump’s fondness for saying he’s done more for African Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln by referring to Trump as “Abraham Lincoln over here.”

Trump said that Biden had four years as vice president to combat racism but failed to do so.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Trump says, “You’re all talk and no action, Joe.”

Biden said Trump was race baiting, saying that the president “has a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn.”

Aiming to alter the trajectory of the race, Trump returned to a tactic that he believes boosted him to the Oval Office four years ago — staccato personal attacks on his opponent.

Trump repeatedly leveled unsupported allegations against Biden and his son Hunter in an attempt to cast his rival and his family as corrupt.

“I don’t make money from China, you do. I don’t make money from Ukraine, you do,” Trump said.

Trump offered no hard proof for his assertions, and he has a record of making claims that don't withstand scrutiny.

A larger question may be whether voters are moved at all, especially those undecided voters whom both candidates are trying to win over, especially given that more than 47 million Americans have already cast ballots.